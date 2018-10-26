Plane Carrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Aborts Landing at Sydney Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are currently in Australia as part of a 16-day tour. Upon their return from Tonga to the Sydney Airport in Australia, they had some minor airplane drama.

9 photos ABC News’ James Longman is part of the press team on board the Quantas charter plane, a Boeing 737, that the royal couple is using for the duration of the visit, and he’s saying that the plane was forced to spend a few more minutes in the air than initially scheduled. Another aircraft missed its take-off and was still on the runway.



“There was an aircraft on the runway that was a little bit slow to roll, [that] unfortunately hadn't cleared the runway,” Capt. Nigel Rosser, one of pilots, announced on the plane, as cited by



In other words, the “drama” was nothing short of a delay caused by a precautionary method on part of the pilot and the cockpit crew. On the upside, the delay offered the Duke and Duchess and their entourage a bit more time to admire Sydney from above, before getting back to business.



Prince Harry’s visit to Australia coincides with this year’s edition of the Invictus Games, which he’s been involved with since day one. The increased media attention around the entire trip is partly due to the announcement that preceded it, that



