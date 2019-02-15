MAVEN Spacecraft Moving Closer to Mars, to Act as Comms Relay for 2020 Rover

5 Prince Philip Apologizes For Crash, Insists He’s a Competent Driver at 97

4 Future Cars to Project Direction of Travel on the Road to Warn Pedestrians

2 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Comes With V8 Power

More on this:

Land Rover Cancels Discovery SVX Too

Before the exposé of the Defender’s interior , Land Rover proved that it’s struggling to make ends meet by announcing the Range Rover SV Coupe wouldn’t go into production. No credible explanation has been given, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 32 photos



Revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and developed by Special Vehicle Operations, the off-road leviathan embodies what the Discovery should’ve been from the get-go. Some people might argue that Land Rover is better off focusing on the models that matter, but on the other hand, the pre-tax loss for Q4 2018 reveals a different story.



Jaguar Land Rover lost £3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, including a £3.1 billion charge adjusting the value of the automaker’s capitalized investments. In this quarter, worldwide sales were down 9,845 vehicles compared to the three-month period of 2017.







The Special Vehicle Operations recently lost Wayne Burgess, design boss of the division. Chinese automaker Geely snatched him at the beginning of February 2019, ending an 18-year spell at Jaguar Land Rover.



With 518 horsepower (525 PS) on tap, lots of off-road hardware, and bespoke touches inside, the Discovery SVX would cost in the ballpark of £100,000 if Land Rover were to build it. The SVD6 starts at £57,005 in the United Kingdom, and the HSE Luxury hikes up the price to £70,405 before options.



By comparison, the Not even a month later, Land Rover confirmed the Discovery SVX had been canceled too. This is the biggest bummer one could expect, more so if you remember the Discovery SVX is the only one packing the supercharged V8.Revealed at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and developed by Special Vehicle Operations, the off-road leviathan embodies what the Discovery should’ve been from the get-go. Some people might argue that Land Rover is better off focusing on the models that matter, but on the other hand, the pre-tax loss for Q4 2018 reveals a different story.Jaguar Land Rover lost £3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, including a £3.1 billion charge adjusting the value of the automaker’s capitalized investments. In this quarter, worldwide sales were down 9,845 vehicles compared to the three-month period of 2017. Autocar.co.uk highlights “the firm would still be pushing ahead with the SVX badge in the future, on unspecified models.” Last time we’ve heard something on the subject, SVO suggested the I-Pace electric crossover would be a-OK in SVX, SVA, and SVX flavors.The Special Vehicle Operations recently lost Wayne Burgess, design boss of the division. Chinese automaker Geely snatched him at the beginning of February 2019, ending an 18-year spell at Jaguar Land Rover.With 518 horsepower (525 PS) on tap, lots of off-road hardware, and bespoke touches inside, the Discovery SVX would cost in the ballpark of £100,000 if Land Rover were to build it. The SVD6 starts at £57,005 in the United Kingdom, and the HSE Luxury hikes up the price to £70,405 before options.By comparison, the Range Rover SV Coupe should’ve cost £240,000 and feature 575 PS (567 horsepower) from the higher-output version of the supercharged V8. In the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the eight-cylinder blunderbuss develops 600 PS (592 horsepower).