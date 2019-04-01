Land Rover Installs a Charger in the Middle of Nowhere Because It’s Monday

Range anxiety has long ago been identified as one of the main reasons electric vehicles do not take off faster. For the most part, to blame for range anxiety are not the limited capabilities of the current batteries, but rather the lack of charging stations at locations that matter the most.

So what’s the purpose of such an endeavor? Entertain, of course. As a promoter of all that is British, Scottish and Irish, Land Rover wants



And since glorious moments don’t last forever, the carmaker tweaked the fast charger in such a way that it now takes it 2 hours 45 minutes to fill the battery of the P400e to its full capacity of 30-mile electric-only range.



The only two things working in favor of this remote charging point? There’s a very slim chance it will be occupied once you get there, as few are foolish enough to go up there, and the electricity is free.



“We really have gone above and beyond, and ohm-mitted nothing in our quest to ensure that eco-minded Land Rover owners are able to adventure in zero emissions comfort,” said in a statement Max Watts, Jaguar Land Rover Head of Vehicle Charging.



"It may only be one single charging point that we’ve installed, but we’re not expecting there to be much of a queue…”



