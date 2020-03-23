How Harley-Davidson Came to Make Beer

4 The Tesla Cybertruck Is Perfect for Public Service Duty

2 Tesla Caves In to Pressure, Shuts Down California Factory

More on this:

Tesla Model Y Performance Hits 60 MPH in 3.4 Seconds, 1/4-Mile in 11.91 Seconds

As you are well aware, Tesla has started delivering the Model Y to U.S. customers. Only the Long Range and Performance with the dual-motor setup are available for the time being, and the latter is quite a capable vehicle in terms of zero-to-60-mph and quarter-mile performance. 9 photos



It should be highlighted the Model 3 is lighter, and therefore, a little bit better in terms of performance than the Model Y. Driving range also favors the sedan, but then again, the Y will soon be available with a seven-seat option while the 3 will remain a five-seat only. Now let’s talk pricing.



Excluding potential savings, the Model Y Long Range AWD will set you back $52,990. For reference, that's the kind of money Chevrolet asks for the all-new Tahoe and Suburban. The body-on-frame SUVs from General Motors, however, lack the cool factor of Tesla’s crossover.



Leveling up to the Performance translates to $60,990 but



The Performance is EPA-rated at 315 miles, translating to 507 kilometers for the rest of the world with the notable exception of the United Kingdom. The Performance Upgrade takes that rating down to 280 miles, which is still good even for longer commutes from home to work and back home again.



Brooks from Drag Times wanted to test out the manufacturer’s claims with his very own MYP, and as the headline implies, Tesla doesn’t disappoint. 3.426 seconds is the time recorded by the Vbox telemetry to 60 miles per hour with a one-foot rollout. Passing the quarter-mile finish line takes 11.91 seconds at 116 mph, and half a mile is covered in 19.07 seconds.It should be highlighted the Model 3 is lighter, and therefore, a little bit better in terms of performance than the Model Y. Driving range also favors the sedan, but then again, the Y will soon be available with a seven-seat option while the 3 will remain a five-seat only. Now let’s talk pricing.Excluding potential savings, the Model Y Long Rangewill set you back $52,990. For reference, that's the kind of money Chevrolet asks for the all-new Tahoe and Suburban. The body-on-frame SUVs from General Motors, however, lack the cool factor of Tesla’s crossover.Leveling up to the Performance translates to $60,990 but the Model Y can be furthered with… wait for it… the Performance Upgrade that comes at no cost to the customer. In addition to the cooler wheels, bigger brakes, and lowered suspension, this option increases the top speed by 10 mph to 155 miles per hour. The only drawback is… wait for it again… driving range.The Performance is EPA-rated at 315 miles, translating to 507 kilometers for the rest of the world with the notable exception of the United Kingdom. The Performance Upgrade takes that rating down to 280 miles, which is still good even for longer commutes from home to work and back home again.