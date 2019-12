1969 Dodge Charger "Sleeper Boy" Hides Its Hellcat Engine

Abimelec Arelano, the digital artist behind the pixel stunt, set out to give us his vision of the '69 Charger. However, while many renderings of the sort take the muscle car to heaven/hell and back (it depends on whether you're a purist or not), this one was done in the spirit of the original.In fact, let's read about it in the words of the artist: "A ‘69 Charger isn’t like other muscle cars that you can freely cut, chop, paint and put whatever under the hood. In my opinion, it is one of the all time greats, it truly is, so it naturally deserves a look that makes it justice [...], so I tried to keep it simple but effective,"In fact, the law enforcement-like steelies, along with the side exhaust tips, might just be the only serious hint towards the heavily modded nature of the car. As for the more subtle clues, these involve the brushed and polished finishes found across the car, and the green-accents-grey paint of the Dodge helps with the sleeper image.Then again, once you pop the hood, you'll notice that while the Charger still packs a HEMI, the V8 is not the one that came from the factory. Instead, the engine compartment of this American toy now accommodates a Hellcat motor, which means the machine places at least 707 ponies at the mercy of its driver.Now, as for the thoroughly transformed retro Dodge Chargers mentioned above, here's one we discussed over the weekend.