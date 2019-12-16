1969 Dodge Charger "Sleeper Boy" Hides Its Hellcat Engine

View this post on Instagram

One of the cars I’ve been trying to do for a while is the second generation Charger. See, a ‘69 Charger isn’t like other muscle cars that you can freely cut, chop, paint and put whatever under the hood; In my opinion, it is one of the all time greats, it truly is, so it naturally deserves a look that makes it justice. I was experimenting with some new software functions (and I hope I can show you the product of that very soon) so I did this ‘69 as an experiment subject, tried to keep it simple but effective: Hellcat swap, deeper police style wheels, black interior and a green-ish gray paintjob to give it a bit of a utilitarian feel. What do you think about it? Does this make justice to the legendary Charger? . . . . . . . . #dodge #charger #1969 #gray #hemi #hellcat #mopar #muscle #car #coupe #v8 #supercharger #steelies #dog #dish #hubcap #3d #render

Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Dec 14, 2019