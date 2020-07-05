Alfa Romeo “Chiron” Looks Like a Modern Version of the 159

A mix between an Alfa Romeo model and the Bugatti Chiron would undoubtedly be an announcement taking the world by surprise, but until that happens, the next best thing we can do is imagine how the design of the unexpected beast would look like.
And Instagram artist Andras Veres helps us with this, as he created a rendering that envisions a new Bugatti Chiron with Alfa Romeo design cues (or the other way around, as the rendering proposes a mixed front fascia with both Alfa Romeo and Chiron parts).
This digital Alfa Romeo-Bugatti car model looks like something that just makes sense, as parts of the Chiron front end seem to fit the Italian brand like a glove.
But at the same time, such a mix actually looks more like a modern version of the Alfa Romeo 159, a model that’s no longer in production since 2011 but which so many people would like to see back in business.
The 159 was announced at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show as a successor to the 156, and it was the creation of Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign and designers at the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. It was actually a pretty successful Alfa Romeo model, with official figures indicating that some 240,000 units were manufactured between 2005 and 2011.
The 159 was built on GM/Fiat Premium platform and was offered with a family of both petrol and diesel engines. The most powerful in the entire lineup was the 3.2 V6 JTS FWD, which was offered on the 159 for only two years between 2008 and 2010.
This particular powerplant was only available with a manual transmission and allowed for a maximum speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), with a 0-100 km/h (62mph) time of 7.1 seconds. The Q4 sibling of the same engine, which was sold only with an automatic transmission, improved the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time by 0.1 seconds, but came with a maximum speed of 244 km/h (151 mph).
This digital Alfa Romeo-Bugatti car model looks like something that just makes sense, as parts of the Chiron front end seem to fit the Italian brand like a glove.
But at the same time, such a mix actually looks more like a modern version of the Alfa Romeo 159, a model that’s no longer in production since 2011 but which so many people would like to see back in business.
The 159 was announced at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show as a successor to the 156, and it was the creation of Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign and designers at the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. It was actually a pretty successful Alfa Romeo model, with official figures indicating that some 240,000 units were manufactured between 2005 and 2011.
The 159 was built on GM/Fiat Premium platform and was offered with a family of both petrol and diesel engines. The most powerful in the entire lineup was the 3.2 V6 JTS FWD, which was offered on the 159 for only two years between 2008 and 2010.
This particular powerplant was only available with a manual transmission and allowed for a maximum speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), with a 0-100 km/h (62mph) time of 7.1 seconds. The Q4 sibling of the same engine, which was sold only with an automatic transmission, improved the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time by 0.1 seconds, but came with a maximum speed of 244 km/h (151 mph).
View this post on Instagram
Here's coming the rendering for the Bugatti Chiron with Alfa Romeo cooler design and Tonale lights #alfaromeodesignchallenge #alfa #alfaromeo #alfaromeoofficial #alfaromeogiulia #alfaromeo4c #alfaromeofunclub #alfaromeomontreal #myalfa #alfista #alfaromeoclub #alfaromeousa #AlfaRomeo #dailycars #cardesignworld #automotivedesign #carsofinstagram #carsofitaly #alfistivirus