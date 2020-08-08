autoevolution
For now, it’s all about the Chiron introduced in 2016. That year at the Geneva Auto Show, Bugatti introduced the model that would to take over where the Veyron left off.

It's Nothing Special, Just the Most Verstile Bugatti to Date - the Chiron

We all know the Bugatti family. They've been doing speed since their official introduction in 1909. That being said, most people just know the name. Bugatti this and Bugatti that. Bugatti here, there, everywhere. But very few know, what it is that makes a Bugatti, well, a Bugatti.

This piece is about the most versatile Bugatti currently-in-production, the Chiron, which is running on its fourth incarnation as the Super Sport

So, what makes the Chiron so special? First off, you can't mistake this body for any other car on the road. The carbon fiber monocoque and huge rear C-scoops give it that signature look we’ve all come to know and love. Here, close your eyes and try to imagine any other car that has this look. If you find any, leave a comment below.

That low front hood, with the massive grill, picks any air this car touches and directs it exactly where it's needed. Everything on her is preordained. Even the headlights have the purpose of pushing air somewhere else. One of the beautiful features of the Chiron is the sky view feature. Part of that rigid top can be replaced by two glass panels on each side of the center fin.

Remember that this whole vehicle is built around aerodynamics and speed. Every little nook and cranny has a purpose. The hood sends air over the windshield to the rear, with those streams of air being directed by the central fin and the two rear scoop walls. All of this is designed to help stick that bubble butt to the asphalt. Also, a spoiler adjusts itself to the car's performance in order to help it stick to the road.

Any idea what the top speed on the Chiron is? It's actually like this, the standard Chiron has its max speed capped at just under 261 mph (420 kph). Capped folks. That means it can do a whole lot more than this. How much more? No one really knows.

All this is possible thanks to the W16-cylinder, 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharger engine. The unit is composed of titanium and carbon-fiber wherever possible, offering an engine that’s both light and strong. At full blast it pushes out 1,500 hp and torque standing at 1.180 ft/lbs (1,600 Nm) between 2,000 and 6,000 rpm.

The turbochargers work in a two-stage configuration, meaning that initially the Chiron starts off with only two of them active and upon reaching 3,800 rpm, the remaining two kick in, showing us an almost linear power curve starting at 2,000 rpm. 15,850 gallons (60,000 liters) of air is cycled through the engine every minute to keep it running at optimum levels. A cooling system circulates 211 gallons (800 liters) of water a minute to make sure the components never overheat. And let's not forget about the titanium exhaust with reduced gas back pressure.

The interior is another forte of the Chiron. Right from the start we see carbon fiber racing seats and dashboard. A two-tone color scheme is used in most Chirons, balanced by the use of precious metals. Hand-picked leathers and stitching's give each Chiron its own personality. No two are alike. Plus, there’s always something about sitting behind a wheel with paddle shifters and a speedometer that’s showing you 500 kph or 310 mph.

With a base price of $2.8 million or 2.4 million euro, you know what you’re gonna get is damn well what you paid for. Keep in mind however that only 500 are to be produced, so if you’ve got the cash and don’t want a used Chiron, better get moving.

