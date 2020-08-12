Bugatti Divo Hypercar Lands Stateside, Here’s the First Unit for the U.S. Market

From the steering to the suspension system and aerodynamic traits, the limited-edition model is meant to carve corners instead of tremendous speeds in a straight line. It’s also lighter than the Chiron by 35 kilograms (77 pounds) thanks to lightweight wheels, carbon fiber for the intercooler cover, a lighter sound system, and less sound insulating material.
In addition to the futuristic headlights, the Divo also differs from its peer with the help of a longitudinal fin. Bugatti says it was inspired by the old-school Type 57 Atlantic, but that’s merely PR talk.
Revealed in 2018 at the Monterey Car Week, the quad-turbo W16 hypercar takes its name from a racing driver. Albert Divo is his name, and he took first place at the Targa Florio twice with Bugatti.
As opposed to the Type 35 that cemented Albert’s name within Bugatti’s legacy, this fellow is a lot more potent. 1,500 PS (1,479 horsepower) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 pound-feet) of torque, to be more precise, coming courtesy of a displacement of 8.0 liters. According to the Volkswagen Group-controlled French automaker, the Divo is 8 seconds quicker around Nardo than the Chiron thanks to the mods mentioned earlier and a lil’ more downforce.
Price-wise, your jaw is certain to drop when you hear 5 million euros. That’s $5.8 billion or thereabouts, which translates to a fleet of Toyota Camry sedans or quite a few nice houses in a lovely neighborhood.
