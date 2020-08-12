Bugatti Divo Hypercar Lands Stateside, Here’s the First Unit for the U.S. Market

autoevolution
Only 40 units of the Divo are planned for production, and two years after the public reveal of the rarefied hypercar, the first example of the breed has arrived in the United States. Miller Motorcars is the dealership that preps the car for delivery, and it’s a fine specification indeed.
Gray paintwork with gloss-black garnish, two-tone wheels, the French flag, louvers on top of the front fenders, and a ginormous wing complement the tan interior. “Sporty yet elegant” are the words you’re looking for, but the emphasis is on sporty because the Divo isn’t exactly a Chiron.

From the steering to the suspension system and aerodynamic traits, the limited-edition model is meant to carve corners instead of tremendous speeds in a straight line. It’s also lighter than the Chiron by 35 kilograms (77 pounds) thanks to lightweight wheels, carbon fiber for the intercooler cover, a lighter sound system, and less sound insulating material.

In addition to the futuristic headlights, the Divo also differs from its peer with the help of a longitudinal fin. Bugatti says it was inspired by the old-school Type 57 Atlantic, but that’s merely PR talk.

Revealed in 2018 at the Monterey Car Week, the quad-turbo W16 hypercar takes its name from a racing driver. Albert Divo is his name, and he took first place at the Targa Florio twice with Bugatti.

As opposed to the Type 35 that cemented Albert’s name within Bugatti’s legacy, this fellow is a lot more potent. 1,500 PS (1,479 horsepower) and 1,600 Nm (1,180 pound-feet) of torque, to be more precise, coming courtesy of a displacement of 8.0 liters. According to the Volkswagen Group-controlled French automaker, the Divo is 8 seconds quicker around Nardo than the Chiron thanks to the mods mentioned earlier and a lil’ more downforce.

Price-wise, your jaw is certain to drop when you hear 5 million euros. That’s $5.8 billion or thereabouts, which translates to a fleet of Toyota Camry sedans or quite a few nice houses in a lovely neighborhood.

