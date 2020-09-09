Tesla Model Y Vs. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S and BMW X3 M Race Has Clear Loser

We all know SUVs are the hot commodity of the moment, so what does that make hot SUVs? Hot hot? Really hot? Extra hot? Extra hot with sugar on top? Hotter than the Sun? Red hot chili peppers? Answers on a postcard. 7 photos SUV class that would have no problem leaving most sports cars in the dust: the BMW X3 M, the



First off is the Bavarian, but that's only because we like to do things in alphabetical order so as not to appear biased in any way. The BMW sports a 3.0-liter straight-six with forced induction for a total output of 510 hp and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Those numbers mean we're looking at an



Up next is the AMG models built on RWD-based platforms, the GLC 63 S uses the 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine with a matching power output of 510 hp, but considerably more torque than the X3 M Competition: 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).



Finally, we have the one vehicle that couldn't miss from any drag race lineup: the Tesla Model Y Performance. This particular vehicle also has the company's Performance Package installed which fits 20" wheels, better tires, lowered suspension, as well as a few things that aren't at all useful in here, like better brakes and higher top speed.



The three battled at the Willow Springs International Raceway, which isn't at all odd. What is, though, is the fact they did so after sunset, providing us with a rare nighttime three-way drag race (standing and rolling starts). Whether the absence of light altered the result in any way is up to anyone to decide, but we seriously doubt it would have made any difference for the car that constantly ended up last. Watch the video yourself to see how the other two fared.



