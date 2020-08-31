1JZ-Swapped Nissan 240SX Drag Races LS3-Swapped Chevy C10

What do you get when you drag race two completely different vehicles with engine swaps? A Hoonigan video. This one has a Nissan 240Z with a 1JZ under the hood and an old Chevy truck with an LS3.
The models themselves aren't that weird in the grand scheme of American builds, but they're not exactly normal if you think about it. The 240SX is a Nissan sports car that was popular in the 1990s. The name tricks you into thinking it's related to the 240Z, when it's actually a Silvia.
Two different generations existed, both based on the S platform, the S13 from 1988 to 1994, and the S14 until 1998. These are the perfect cars if you want an awesome drift build. That said, something has changed under the hood. For the record, the one we see here is a 1995 S14.
Normally, a 240SX would come with a 2.4-liter inline 4 engine, the KA24. But the one in the video features a Toyota 1JZ instead, modified to send 500 horsepower to the rear wheels via a 6-speed. Meanwhile, the Chevy's small-block V8 swap promises 540 horsepower, and it too has a lot of money in custom parts, probably more than the Nissan.
That S14 looks mint. It's got nice paint, a beautifully clean engine bay with expensive-looking parts, and more. But we're not sure who's going to win. That Chevy has a lot of rubber and isn't messing around in the engine department. We don't want to spoil this one for you, so just check out the video.
Also, if you like this weird drag race, you might want to check the others in the series. Hoonigan also put a new Toyota Supra up against a 1966 Buick Garner with 400 hp and a 150 shot of Nos. And back about a week ago, we got to find out how an R32 Skyline GT-R compared to a 2020 Maxima.
