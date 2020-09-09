Hennessey Jeep Trackhawk Trashes C8 Corvette in Racing Action Rematch

More on this:

1 Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan by Hennessey Has Ice Tank, Does Dyno Pull

2 Hennessey Reminds Us the Goliath 700 Supercharged GMC Sierra 1500 Is a Mad Truck

3 The Sound of a C7 ZR1 Corvette With Hennessey HPE850 Kit “Never Gets Old”

4 Lamborghini Urus Thrashes Rolls-Royce Wraith in the Weirdest Drag Race This Week

5 Hennessey C8 Corvette Exhaust Upgrade Limited to 1,000 Units, Priced at $3,495