Hennessey Jeep Trackhawk Trashes C8 Corvette in Racing Action Rematch

At the beginning of August, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was getting its behind whooped by a C8 Corvette. Naturally, the race was not fair for a variety of reasons, but the guys at Hennessey did it anyway.
The Texans put the SUV against America’s favorite sports car because they planned to pump up the Jeep as well, and needed some baseline numbers for the work ahead. Now, we get news that work is over, and the Trackhawk once again took to the track to prove it can beat a machine that was bred for racing.
What exactly “work is over” means? Simple. The SUV is no longer in SUV form, but packs the HPE1000 upgrade. And it instantly shows.
Watch the two videos below and see exactly what the difference is. The first one shows the race from the beginning of August, when the ‘Vette (with the only modification being a special exhaust system) had no problem leaving the SUV in the dust.
The second one is the video released this week by Hennessey. The C8 is in the same form it was a few weeks back, but the Jeep packs things like 2.65-liters supercharger system, high-flow fuel injectors, and a pulley upgrade, among others, and those make all the difference.
With no effort whatsoever, the big SUV trashes the the nimble Chevy, putting some two cars length of distance between them after starting the race from a dig.
The same thing pretty much happens when the two go at each other’s throats from a rolling start, and the side-mounted camera on the Corvette shows just how massive the acceleration of the Jeep seems to be.
As said, you can enjoy both races in the videos attached below. More details about the tuning package for the Jeep can be found at this link.
