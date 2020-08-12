Revival Cycles Made This 2019 Triumph Bobber Look Like a Timeless Classic

It is fed by an electronic fuel injection system and comes equipped with a stainless steel twin-skin exhaust system that incorporates brushed stainless silencers.As to the chassis, the suspension features KYB 41 mm forks with 90 mm (3.55 inches) of travel up front and a KYB monoshock with 77 mm (3 inches) of travel at the rear. Its front brakes are provided with 310mm (12.2 inches) discs and a Nissin two-piston floating caliper, while a 255mm (10 inches) disc can be found at the back, accompanied by a Nissin single-piston caliper.These are all nested in a tubular steel cradle frame and the whole thing sits on gorgeous 32-spoke wheels, which measure 19 x 2.5" at the front and 16 x 3.5" at the rear. Long story short, the Bobber makes for a splendid addition to the Triumph family.Revival Cycles have managed to delight us with some incredible works of art over the years, including the Revival Six, a 1950 Douglas 90 Plus Racer and none other than the Birdcage BMW, to name a few. The firm aims for a “balance of passion and pragmatism,” firmly holding on to the “belief that the motorcycle should be more than a machine; it is an aesthetic expression that demonstrates the beauty of purposeful form.”“We are more than a repair shop, more than a custom shop and more than a place to get gear. We are a cultural center for motorcyclists.”The owner of a 2019 Triumph Bobber, by the name of Renée Rouleau, approached Revival Cycles with the request of having this ride customized to honor her husband, who was diagnosed with cancer and passed away during the previous year. His name was Florian, and the couple would spend extended periods of time travelling the world on the back of countless rented motorcycles.Florian insisted that Renée should continue these riding adventures after his passing, and this visually stunning Bobber is the two-wheeler she’d chosen to carry on his legacy. This beautiful machine has been nicknamed Crystal.Revival Cycles began by “removing all of the aluminum casing pieces and sending them off to be sandblasted and polished.” These included everything from the covers for the throttle body carburetor, air filter, gearbox and the cam, to the handlebar mounts, triple clamps, front forks, wheel hubs and even the cast aluminum seat pan.The next step was to have to freshly polished hubs installed to chrome wheels, contributing to the bike’s overall retro look. Crystal’s mesmerizing leather seat was upholstered in-house by the team and even contains a patch from Florian’s riding jacket in honor of his memory.Besides the new white grips, we also see custom built racks attached to the bike’s rear swingarm, along with Motogadget bar-end turn signals and glassless mirrors. The catalytic converters were swapped for a D-cat exhaust system, giving Crystal “a throatier sound and an overall better performance.”Furthermore, this very special Triumph Bobber was fitted with customized front and rear fenders, as well as new LED taillights. A nice final touch was adding a decal with the phrase “it’s just rain,” which is of great significance to Renée and yet another way of ensuring that her husband’s memory lives on.It’s always nice to see glorious displays of utter creativity from those who specialize in the art of customizing motorcycles, but sometimes it’s the bike’s story that makes you appreciate it tenfold!Revival Cycles’ Crystal is one such example.