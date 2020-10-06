Tesla Sales Grow in Germany While Every Other Carmaker Is Struggling This Year

Modded Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Races McLaren 720S, Somebody Gets Gapped

Luckily, both go-fast animals were placed on the scales prior to the racing session that brought us here. And while the muscle car weighed in at 4,013 lbs with a full tank of gas, YouTuber BoostITFORward, who owns the supercar, talks about a 700 lbs real-world weight advantage for the latter.Now, the mid-engined machine came to the battle in stock form, but we obviously can't say the same thing about its opponent. As such, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevy packs full bolt-ons, methanol injection and runs on E85 - while these are the mods listed in the video, the said vlogger also mentions some other goodies the owner of the Camaro wanted to keep secret.For the record, while a stock Camaro ZL1 packs 650 hp, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Macca is officially listed at 720 hp, even though independent dyno tests have show that number is seriously underrated.And while the ten-speed automatic of the Camaro is quick, this is obviously no match for the seven-speed dual-clutch unit of the McLaren.Now, the two machines duked it out on the street, so please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when you feel like racing.As you'll notice in the video below, the go-fast tools battled it out on multiple occasions, so both the Camaro ZL1 and the 720S could enjoy their sweet spots (pay attention to the dashboard of the Chevy).Sure, the muscle car did have its issues, such as wheelspin (even with the Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber) and heat soak at the end. But we have to keep in mind that you could buy four such Camaros (with some money to spend on mods) for the price of a McLaren 720S.