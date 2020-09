The project is currently under construction in New Jesey, where a specialist dubbed Rowdy's Garage has decided to turn this M4 Coupe into an unapologetic drag racer that should get to keep its license plates.And, to help its makers, as well as fans, visualize the project, British digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has come up with a rendering portraying what should be the final form of the machine - while you'll find this in the first Instagram post below, the posts underneath it come from the American specialist working on the build.The idea is to come up with an OEM+ look for the machine, so... there might be certain non-car people who confuse this wicked Bimmer for a lightly modded car.The carbon body panels, as well as the parachute adorning the posterior and the gaping air intakes of the front apron, are the first that catch the eye.Of course, we mustn't overlook the custom road connection and here's what the artist had to say about this: "Yes, those are drag slicks, yes it's stanced to hell and back. But, don't worry, when Cody McManus [the leader of the said velocity crew] goes racing, he will have the skinny setup, but for the streets, he gotta' roll like a boss,"Nevertheless, the soundtrack of the machine should reveal an aspect that's even spicier than the ones mentioned above. We're talking about a billet version of Mazda's 20B three-rotor Wankel engine, which, at least in the current setup, gets to work with Comp Turbo boost hardware - expect a four-digit output.Now, as highlighted in the description of the final Insta post below, this M4's transformation requires plenty of meticulously-covered steps. However, the details we have here are enough to let us know this build is worth the wait.