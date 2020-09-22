2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Corvette Z06, a Gap Is Born

Now that we're way past the halfway point of the year, more and more 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 customers are taking delivery of their muscle cars. As such, it shouldn't surprise you to see the factory-supercharged pony engaging in all sorts of drag racing activities. In fact, we've brought along a recent example of this.
The battle we're talking about sees the S550 GT500 duking it out with a Chevrolet Corvette Z06. With the C8-gen Z06 still completing its testing (here are some spyshots of the beast), this is obviously the C7 model. And while we're talking about the Chevy, we have to mention this example packs the eight-speed automatic, not the seven-speed manual.
Note that the blown 6.2-liter LT4 animating the 'Vette, which delivers 650 hp in factory form, has been gifted with a cold air intake. And, as explained by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who captured the stunt on camera, the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator motor of the Ford hadn't been modded, so we can mention its official muscle number of 760 hp.
In this race, the Ford bet on the lightning-quick shifts of its dual-clutch transmission, but keep in mind that it is some 700 lbs less friendly to the scales than the Chevy.
As for how the two battled each other, we're looking at a street fight, one that saw the Z06 and the GT500 duking it out on multiple occasions - please remember not to use this as an example and head over to the track when you feel it's time to race, okay?
It's also worth noting that getting an even start for the usual rolling adventures seems to have been a challenge. Nevertheless, with the races having been captured from multiple angles, you'll be able to get a complete view of the shenanigan (this includes a GoPro mounted on the GT500, so the soundtrack is delicious).
