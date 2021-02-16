Tuned Corvette C7 Z06 Tries to Punish Dodge Charger Hellcat FBO, Lesson Learned

We went into this video thinking it would be a classic underdog situation, and you know how much “the people” love an underdog. Whether it’s a movie or perhaps a sports event, there’s just something about overcoming adversity that we tend to find extremely enjoyable.
Before we get into any specifics, let’s think back to all the times in which we’ve witnessed a stock C7 Z06 Vette race a stock Hellcat, whether it was the Challenger or the Charger. The general consensus seems to be that the Corvette pulls better over shorter distances, while the Hellcat will make up ground if they’re racing over a half-mile or a full mile.
Of course, we’ve seen those races end every which way, and the person behind the wheel does matter, especially if you’ve got a manual gearbox on that Corvette, which is also the case here - none of these cars are stock, though.
Now, the reason why we thought there would be an underdog in this clip is because we recognized this C7 Z06 as being the star of multiple other drag racing videos, where on one occasion, it actually beat another FBO Hellcat, just a few months ago.
If it is that same car, then it’s carrying around 670 rear-wheel horsepower, which translates to just under 800 hp at the crank. The Z06 also runs on an E50 mix, meaning half gasoline and half ethanol, plus it’s the lighter car here by nearly half a ton (1,100 lbs). That’s a massive advantage to have in any type of racing scenario, let alone a straight line drag race.
As for the Charger Hellcat, unfortunately, details are in short supply, but it is full bolt-on (FBO). The fact that this race was even close to begin with tells us that it’s got to have at least a couple of hundred more wheel horsepower than the Corvette.
