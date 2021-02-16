1,000 HP Audi RS7 Thinks It's Got Enough Juice to Handle a Tuned 911 Turbo S

There’s an unwritten rule as old as social media itself when it comes to drag racing or even street racing from a standstill – you do not, under any circumstances, mess with a 997-or-newer modified Porsche 911 Turbo. Even when stock, it is one of the fastest-accelerating cars ever built, and any additional power will make it almost impossible to beat off the mark, over a relatively short distance.
The 992 Turbo S is Porsche’s mightiest 911, and everything from the gearbox to the all-wheel-drive system was mapped so that it will rocket you towards the horizon as quickly and as efficiently as humanly possible.
Without any modifications, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in an earth shattering 2.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package. Doing the heavy lifting is a twin turbocharged 3.7-liter boxer-six with 640 hp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, mated to an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. The top speed,meanwhile, is 205 mph (330 kph).
For the purposes of crushing all competitors on the drag strip, the owner of this particular 992 Turbo S opted for a Gosha Turbotech Stage 2 modification, handing the mighty Porsche another 100 or so horsepower. It’s what we’d call a lightly tuned 911, although still formidable.
Its opponent this time is a first-generation Audi RS7 Sportback, whose 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 received a Stage 3 Seven Force upgrade, bumping power from 553 horses all the way to, gulp, 1,000 hp. That’s a lot of muscle in a car that’s quite capable of putting it down with ease, thanks to its quattro all-wheel-drive system and quick shifting 8-speed tiptronic gearbox.
The race is fascinating to watch because both cars prove extremely fast over half a mile, while also being monitored over the first 60 feet, as well as the quarter-mile. We can't say we're suprised by the overall winner though, which crossed the half-mile mark in 16.08 seconds at 167.37 mph (269.36 kph). As for who won the quarter-mile, that one was equally predictable.
Without any modifications, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in an earth shattering 2.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package. Doing the heavy lifting is a twin turbocharged 3.7-liter boxer-six with 640 hp (650 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, mated to an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission. The top speed,meanwhile, is 205 mph (330 kph).
For the purposes of crushing all competitors on the drag strip, the owner of this particular 992 Turbo S opted for a Gosha Turbotech Stage 2 modification, handing the mighty Porsche another 100 or so horsepower. It’s what we’d call a lightly tuned 911, although still formidable.
Its opponent this time is a first-generation Audi RS7 Sportback, whose 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 received a Stage 3 Seven Force upgrade, bumping power from 553 horses all the way to, gulp, 1,000 hp. That’s a lot of muscle in a car that’s quite capable of putting it down with ease, thanks to its quattro all-wheel-drive system and quick shifting 8-speed tiptronic gearbox.
The race is fascinating to watch because both cars prove extremely fast over half a mile, while also being monitored over the first 60 feet, as well as the quarter-mile. We can't say we're suprised by the overall winner though, which crossed the half-mile mark in 16.08 seconds at 167.37 mph (269.36 kph). As for who won the quarter-mile, that one was equally predictable.