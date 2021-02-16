Kia Stinger GT Drag Races Volvo XC40 Recharge EV, Porsche Macan S

Revealed in 2017 for the 2018 model year, the Stinger is one of the most value-oriented sports sedans on the market. Penned in Germany and engineered by former BMW M boss Albert Biermann, the mid-size liftback also packs a considerable punch in the guise of a 3.3-liter powerplant.
The twin-turbo V6 engine, which is good for 365 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 376 pound-feet (510 Nm) of torque from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm, wasn’t designed for straight-line performance. Looking at the bigger picture, the Stinger wasn’t engineered for slaying on the strip either. These limitations didn’t stop a certain owner from challenging an EV and a Porsche, though.
Coming courtesy of Drag Racing and Car Stuff, the following video starts with the Stinger GT versus the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The all-electric utility vehicle is a dual-motor affair with Polestar know-how, a pretty quick setup by all accounts, but it can’t be considered a performance-oriented SUV. Be that as it may, the Stinger GT couldn’t keep up with it over the quarter-mile run.
13.2 seconds at 104.65 miles per hour (168.41 kilometers per hour) compared to 12.94 seconds at 106 .07 mph (170.7 kph) is a little disappointing for the internal combustion-engined crowd, but fret not because the Kia redeemed itself on the next race. Against an all-wheel-driven Porsche Macan S, the South Korean interloper finished the drag race in 13.16 seconds at 107 mph (172.2 kph) compared to 14.17 seconds at 98.86 mph (159.09 kph).
When all is said and done, these figures are more than impressive for a five-seat grand tourer designed to be fun in the corners instead of a straight line. With a better launch and cooler air, the owner of this Stinger GT could dip into the 12.9s range as Car & Driver did with a rear-driven model back in 2017.
If you're in the market for a Stinger, the 2.0-liter turbo is available from $33,090 before destination charge at the time of writing. AWD adds $2,200 to the tally, and the most affordable V6 trim starts at $39,590 minus options.
