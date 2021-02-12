C8 Corvette Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Total Destruction Follows

Why would you not put the engine in the middle of the Chevrolet Corvette? Is there any reason for Jeep to not include a supercharged V8 in its lineup? Fortunately, we don't have to deal with such questions anymore. And, thanks to the two carmakers having spared us the trouble, we can now focus on more entertaining matters, like a drag race between the C8 Corvette and the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
With social media having taken the appetite for aftermarket work further than ever before these days, one has to ask whether the two beasts came to the battle in stock condition. After all, the Hellcat-animated Jeep has been on the market for well over three years now, while C8 'Vettes have already been pushed into four-digit output territory.
Well, according to the YouTube label that brought this shenanigan to our attention (Can I Be Frank), the toys hadn't been taken to the gym.
As such, we can talk about quite a power advantage for the SUV since its 6.2-liter HEMI delivers 707 ponies, which means it one-ups the Chevy's 495-hp N/A 6.2L V8 by the output of a baby sports car.
Then again, we can't ignore the aerodynamic drawbacks of the high-rider, nor can we overlook its scale footprint disadvantage, which sits at about 1,700 lbs (770 kilograms).
The slice of GM also takes the cake in terms of the transmission: while the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's ZF-supplied eight-speed auto delivers quick upshift, it is no match for the Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch unit of the Chevrolet.
A hot night of racing was the scene of the battle, and while most races held during such stunts rely solely on rolling starts, the drivers of the machines also settled for a standing takeoff, as you'll notice in the clip below. Please don't use this as an example and use the drag strip for such adventures; it's not just that you'll be safer, but the controlled environment should also provide a better opportunity to make full use of your vehicle's abilities (for one, it seems like the enthusiasts hooning the Jeep didn't use Launch Control against the C8).
Much to nobody's surprise, the C8 and the Trackhawk weren't the only cars present, so, for instance, you'll also be able to enjoy some bonus races involving a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. The muscle car's driver couldn't decide which of the two vehicles mentioned above to battle, so he duked it out with both.
