C8 Corvette Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Total Destruction Follows

Why would you not put the engine in the middle of the Chevrolet Corvette? Is there any reason for Jeep to not include a supercharged V8 in its lineup? Fortunately, we don't have to deal with such questions anymore. And, thanks to the two carmakers having spared us the trouble, we can now focus on more entertaining matters, like a drag race between the C8 Corvette and the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

4 photos