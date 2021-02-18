$70,000 Tesla Model Y Is About as Fast as the C8 Corvette, Drag Race Shows

The C8 Corvette is still the hottest car in America, as hardcore mods are just beginning to unlock the power of the V8. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y is kind of... just there. It's not the fastest or the most exciting Tesla. But wait until you see what happens when you drag race them.
Edmunds did just that, not because it's a serious consumer question, but because they owned both of them. Despite it only having 495 horsepower, the normal Corvette has shown some impressive acceleration during other drag races, routinely defeating the most powerful American ponies. So it's only natural to wonder if it can keep up with the instant EV acceleration.
Teslas are renowned for being fast, even in SUV format. We remember how the old Model X shocked some supercar owners back in the day. The Model Y is a smaller and less powerful package, but it's also lighter. This particular Performance model starts from about $62,000 and makes about 450 horsepower, though Tesla doesn't officially tell you the numbers.
The Performance Upgrade Package they're talking about in the video gives you lower suspension, 21-inch wheels with performance tires, and better brakes. Though the rubber may have a negative impact on your range, it's nice to be able to do 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) sprints in just 3.7 seconds. And it's not even that complicated - you just press the go-fast pedal and hold on.
Meanwhile, the Corvette is supposed to have a base price of $60,000, but we're not surprised Edmunds paid another 20k on top of that. It too has some upgrades, including a sports exhaust. And despite these being two completely different types of vehicle, they're almost equal up to about 70 mph (113 mph). After that, the C8 is faster, and it's also better when stopping or carving corners. But if you want the car that does it all, including making funny fart sounds, it's the Model Y.
