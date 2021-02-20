Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Lamborghini, Someone Gets Destroyed

While 0-60 mph times are important, they're not everything and we can obviously say the same about quarter-mile times. After all, we're here to zoom in on a drag race between two machines that play in the same 1/4-mile league, albeit with one costing over seven times more than the other. Ladies and gentlemen drivers, welcome to a battle between a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
Now, unlike the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine (we'll get to it in a few moments), a 707 hp (717 PS) Hellcat like the one we have here isn't the top of the Charger range (anymore), simply because its maker has introduced looney developments such as the factory Widebody or the 797 hp (808 PS) Redeye.
Then again, this example of the muscle sedan has been taken to the gym. And while we don't have the exact list of mods fitted to the thing, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who sat behind the camera for this clip, mentions the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI has been gifted with bolt-on goodies, while we can see custom wheels on the machine.
Nevertheless, without risking throwing too many spoilers your way, we'll mention that this Charger Hellcat has gone from the low-11s runs it can deliver in factory trim to pulling 10s shenanigans.
When it comes to the Raging Bull, the SVJ remains the hottest 12-cylinder Lambo you can grab without entering the real of stratospheric realm of few-offs or one-offs, with its 6.5-liter V12 delivering 759 hp (770 PS).
It looks like the enthusiast behind the Lambo decided to let the Dodge take off first or at least this is how explain the noticeable difference between the reaction times of the two drivers, not that it would matter too much. You see, the piece of footage below also shows the quarter-mile numbers that decide the winner and you should keep in mind that the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line. Oh, and yes, that's wheelpsin you're hearing when the SVJ leaves for the horizon, as confirmed by its unsatisfactory 60-foot time.
