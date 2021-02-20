Tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Lamborghini, Someone Gets Destroyed

While 0-60 mph times are important, they're not everything and we can obviously say the same about quarter-mile times. After all, we're here to zoom in on a drag race between two machines that play in the same 1/4-mile league, albeit with one costing over seven times more than the other. Ladies and gentlemen drivers, welcome to a battle between a Dodge Charger Hellcat and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

4 photos