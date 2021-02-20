BMW M5 vs Audi RS6 vs Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag Race Has a Surprising Conclusion

Ferrari Prancing Foal Logo Is Still a Nod to a World War I Ace Pilot

While we're all waiting for the months to pass and Tesla to release the tri-motor Model S Plaid(+), a sworn enemy of the combustion engine, an enthusiasts can never enjoy too many drag races against suck-squeeze-bang-blow monsters such as the Audi RS6 , the BMW M5 Competition and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. Especially if weather steps in to change everything. 8 photos



Besides, as the quarter-mile addicts over at Carwow, who hosted the adventure, point out in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we already know quite a few details about the outcome of such a battle taking place in the dry (spoiler alert: the Ingolstadt super-wagon gets left trailing in the wake of its sedan competitors).



Then again, since we now live in a time when both the E63 and the



Between them, these three Autobahn haulers pack well north of 1,800 horsepower, even though you would say that just by listening to the rev battle going on before the sprinting, even though one might still be able to establish the winner of this aural fight.



Following the usual procedure of the said label, the quarter-mile drag race was just the first step of a three-challenge adventure, with a rolling race and a braking test from 70 mph (113 km/h) coming up next, even though the last might not be the most accurate given the fact that the elements refused to cooperate.



Oh, and while we're talking details, the Merc driver might not display the sharpest reaction times, but this is another story for another time.



