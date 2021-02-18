Modded Chevrolet Camaro SS Races Silverado 1500 Drag Truck With Dramatic Results

5 Tuned Mustang GT Brawls With Even More Powerful Camaro SS, Everybody Wins

Given the said battle, it's only natural to expect the bed-gifted vehicle to have been taken down the aftermarket route. And this second-generation Silverado has received quite the custom treatment.The truck, which is now about a decade old, has been gifted with a 6.0-liter V8 and, for the swap to make full sense, the engine received a D1 Procharger. Auto Glory, the YouTube label that captured the shenanigan on camera, mentions that, with the engine now receiving 12 psi of boost, it delivers 790 horsepower at the wheels. Using the good old 15% drivetrain loss factor for torque converter automatics, this means the crankshaft muscle number sits north of 900 hp.Given the (drag) racing remaster, the truck now features beadlock rear wheels, which are shod in meaty slick tires to help put all the muscle down.What about its opponent? We're looking at a sixth-generation Camaro SS , whose owner decided to gift the 6.2-liter V8 with some serious custom bits. And the most important goodie on the list is a positive displacement supercharger. As such, the LT1 factory motor received the 1.7-liter Eaton blower from the LT4 engine featured on the Camaro ZL1, which has pushed the output to 650 wheel horsepower (that would be over 750 hp at the crank).The Golden Bowtie toys battled on two separate occasions, using low-speed rolling starts, but please avoid such street fights and head over to the drag strip to keep things on the safe side.And all we can say about these velocity battles is that establishing a winner seems to have come easy.