Dodge Charger Hellcat Races Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Heavy Punishment Follows

We should be just months away from the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06's introduction, while deliveries for the 797-hp lunacy that is the Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye only started this January. Then again, there are plenty of C7-generation Z06s and non-Redeye Charger Hellcats putting on a show out there. Until we get to see the duo mentioned above at work, we can enjoy the charms of these not-so-new models.
For now, we'll focus on a race that involves the Z06 and the standard Charger Hellcat (if such an adjective is ever fit for the supercharged sedan).
Of course, the two blower beasts are far from natural enemies, and yet, as this sort of adventure proves, seeing them engaging in competitive sprinting is a natural occurrence. Nevertheless, since this is a street fight, we're asking you to avoid such shenanigans and head over to the strip when the need for speed shows up.
After multiple years of market presence, there's a plethora of custom examples out there. Still, the units sitting before us come in near-stock condition. As explained by YouTube label Auto Glory, which brought this shenanigan to us, the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 under the hood of the Chevy sports a cold air intake, while the... supercharged 6.2L HEMI animating the Mopar machine works with a custom air filter.
With the 'Vette serving as the camera car for this velocity confrontation, the machines duked it out on two occasions, as you'll notice behind the "play" button below. As for the glorious duet delivered by the beasts, this is on the house.
We can't discuss such a race without mentioning the monstrous scale footprint difference between the vehicles, as it sits at over 900 lbs (that's 400+ kilograms). And while we're at it, you should know that each car has a passenger filming the runs.
