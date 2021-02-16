Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Races Mercedes-AMG C63 S With Devastating Results

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and the Mercedes-AMG C63 (S) have more in common than it might appear, and that's because both will be forced to leave their V8 tradition behind in the face of ever-stricter emission regulations, the latter sooner than the former (more on this below). Meanwhile, owners of the current models are making the most out of their eight-cylinder beasts, as shown by the sprinting brawl we have here.
The C63 S battling the GT350 is a pre-2019 model, which means it sports a seven-speed multi-clutch automatic rather than the revised model's nine-speed. Still, with the said pony coming in manual trim only, we'll risk throwing a bit of a spoiler your way and mention that the driver of the muscle car appears to know a thing or two about working the clutch (we're here, clapping our hands).
As for the muscle of the duo, while the slab of America is animated by a flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V8 churning out 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the German monster churns out 503 hp (510 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twist.
Note that YouTube label Auto Glory, which brought this adventure to us, mentions that both RWD toys came to the battle in stock form. And, speaking of their encounter, please keep in mind that such street fights shouldn't be used as an example, with the drag strip providing a much safer environment.
Now, the enthusiasts wielding the machines wanted to reach a solid conclusion, which is why they raced on no less than three occasions, with this involving the usual rolling starts. And that goal has certainly been reached.
As for what lies ahead, the fate of the V8 C63 is sealed since it has already been confirmed that the next model, expected to land later this year following the imminent unveiling of the standard W206-gen C-Class, will rely on a hybridized 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
When it comes to the Mustang, whose bond to the eight-cylinder architecture is even stronger than that of the Affalterbach model, there has been plenty of speculation on the tech details of the upcoming S650 generation, with certain reports contradicting others. Nevertheless, the most logical (yet unconfirmed, for the time being) path seems to involve the 2022 launch we've discussed (as a 2023 model), with internal combustion engines set to remain in place. A certain degree of electrification is almost a given, though.
As for the muscle of the duo, while the slab of America is animated by a flat-plane crank 5.2-liter V8 churning out 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the German monster churns out 503 hp (510 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twist.
Note that YouTube label Auto Glory, which brought this adventure to us, mentions that both RWD toys came to the battle in stock form. And, speaking of their encounter, please keep in mind that such street fights shouldn't be used as an example, with the drag strip providing a much safer environment.
Now, the enthusiasts wielding the machines wanted to reach a solid conclusion, which is why they raced on no less than three occasions, with this involving the usual rolling starts. And that goal has certainly been reached.
As for what lies ahead, the fate of the V8 C63 is sealed since it has already been confirmed that the next model, expected to land later this year following the imminent unveiling of the standard W206-gen C-Class, will rely on a hybridized 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
When it comes to the Mustang, whose bond to the eight-cylinder architecture is even stronger than that of the Affalterbach model, there has been plenty of speculation on the tech details of the upcoming S650 generation, with certain reports contradicting others. Nevertheless, the most logical (yet unconfirmed, for the time being) path seems to involve the 2022 launch we've discussed (as a 2023 model), with internal combustion engines set to remain in place. A certain degree of electrification is almost a given, though.