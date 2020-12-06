Code Name "Hagatha" Is the New Stumpjumper Evo Beastly Demon from S-works

Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Destruction Is Complete

While one of these velocity beasts is a muscle car and the other is a German supercar (thankfully, one that comes in 2+2 form), both badges were born back in the early 1960s. The Neunelfer never went out of production, even though Porsche did consider replacing the rear-engined toy with the 928 in the late 70s and while we can't say the same about the Charger, the modern-day version has been winning hearts for fifteen years now.As for the examples that sit on our screens right now, both had been taken down the aftermarket path, albeit with the slab of America packing more serious tech upgrades compared to the Porscha.To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the 991.2-generation 911 has been gifted with a tune and a custom exhaust, with this now delivering close to 700 ponies at the crankshaft.When it comes to the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the Charger , the list of custom pieces includes the upper pulley, the air intake, the exhaust and, of course, a tune. As such, the V8 now churns out around 870 hp.Sure, the eight-speed automatic of the Dodge is quick, but this is obviously no match for the dual-clutch PDK tranny of the Porscha. Oh, and let's not overlook the scale footprint advantage of the latter, which sits at about 1,000 lbs (450 kilos).This velocity brawl took pace at the drag strip, so the two could take advantage of the prepped surface - the Porsche bet on thecard, even though its driver reported front axle wheelspin after the race, while the Hellcat made use of smaller rear wheels, with a beadlock mechanism keeping those meaty-sidewall, drag-friendly tires in place for the launch.Nevertheless, since the Charger currently features a stiffer suspension, which is the opposite of what you need to get off the line, vlogger Mod2Fame, who got behind the wheel, had to set off in second gear.And if you're willing to skip straight to the racing action, you can head over to the 7:10 point of the clip below.