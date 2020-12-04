Here Are the Under Armour-Made Spacesuits for Virgin Galactic’s Pilots

4 Stolen 2020 Corvette Was Tracked Down by the Police with Help from OnStar

2 Arctic White 2020 Chevy Corvette Coupe 1LT Z51 Heads to Auction at No Reserve

More on this:

Stock C8 Corvette Drag Races Against Front-Engined V8 Muscle, Only Loses Once

The mid-engine Stingray wasn’t developed for outright speed off the line and on the quarter-mile run. Be that as it may, the eighth-generation ‘Vette punches high above its weight, slaying on the strip like there’s no tomorrow. 10 photos HP and drag radials for the rear axle, the Mopar muscle car edges ahead in 10.77 seconds compared to 11.37 seconds for the ‘Vette.



The second competitor for the C8 is a Mustang GT that struggles to put the power down to the blacktop at launch, crossing the finish line in 12.50 seconds as opposed to 11.19 seconds. Next up, a fourth-generation Camaro puts up a better fight than the pony car from Ford. It’s no match for the mid-engine sports car, though, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.



As for the final contender, that would be the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. This fellow has the closest output to the Corvette thanks to 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (643 Nm) of torque versus 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (636 Nm), but the differences in curb weight and off-the-line grip serve as serious disadvantages. On a sticky surface like the Milan Dragway, it’s obvious



Ripping the quarter-mile in 11.19 seconds is the takeaway of this video, proving that the Z51 Performance Package can match the manufacturer’s claim in the real world. With a set of drag radials out back, you can also expect to dip into the 10.9-second range without breaking a sweat.



A few mods to the engine can take you to 10.8 seconds, which is absolutely insane when you think about it. For reference, Ford quotes 10.7 seconds for the



On a related note, which of these bad boys would you take to the strip?



In this particular video, we’re presented with a bone-stock Z51 Performance Package racing a multitude of V8-engined cars including the Hellcat Redeye. Thanks to 302 moreand drag radials for the rear axle, the Mopar muscle car edges ahead in 10.77 seconds compared to 11.37 seconds for the ‘Vette.The second competitor for the C8 is a Mustang GT that struggles to put the power down to the blacktop at launch, crossing the finish line in 12.50 seconds as opposed to 11.19 seconds. Next up, a fourth-generation Camaro puts up a better fight than the pony car from Ford. It’s no match for the mid-engine sports car, though, and that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.As for the final contender, that would be the Challenger R/T Scat Pack. This fellow has the closest output to the Corvette thanks to 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (643 Nm) of torque versus 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (636 Nm), but the differences in curb weight and off-the-line grip serve as serious disadvantages. On a sticky surface like the Milan Dragway, it’s obvious the C8 has this one in the bag.Ripping the quarter-mile in 11.19 seconds is the takeaway of this video, proving that the Z51 Performance Package can match the manufacturer’s claim in the real world. With a set of drag radials out back, you can also expect to dip into the 10.9-second range without breaking a sweat.A few mods to the engine can take you to 10.8 seconds, which is absolutely insane when you think about it. For reference, Ford quotes 10.7 seconds for the Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Package that costs almost $100k.On a related note, which of these bad boys would you take to the strip?