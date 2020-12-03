Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Manual Corvette Z06, Destruction Ensues

If you know your straight-line racing, then you're well aware of the fact that you can't quite trust the numbers delivered before a battle - perhaps the muscle estimates are not accurate or maybe an owner doesn't want to... spoil the fun. Even so, we have to mention these numbers for the velocity battle we have here, which features a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Now, while both the Mopar machine and the 'Vette had been taken to the gym, only a few mods are mentioned in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which showcases their race.
As such, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who sat behind the camera, explains that the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the muscle car had been gifted with what can be labeled as full bolt-ons. The machine is said to deliver north of 800 ponies at the rear wheels, which should make for about 950 hp at the crank.
When it comes to the C7-generation Corvette Z06's factory-boosted 6.2-liter V8, this runs on an E50 blend (that would be 50 percent ethanol and 50 percent gasoline), while featuring an aggressive tune, a custom upper pulley and others. The motor, which is mated to a six-speed manual, is said to make about 690 hp at the rear wheels, which means it delivers close to 800 hp at the crankshaft.
Note that the scale footprint difference between the two slabs of America sits at well over 800 lbs (360 kilos), but the Hellcat's eight-speed automatic is the quicker transmission.
The beasts engaged in rolling start battles (please don't use such street fights as an example and hit the drag strip when you're feeling competitive, so you can keep things on the safe side). And, without risking to throw too many spoilers your way, we can tell you there was a clear winner.
