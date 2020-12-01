Boosted Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Hellcat Redeye, Domination Established

Despite the current incarnations of the Dodge Challenger and the Ford Mustang being close to the end of their life cycles, drag races involving such slices of America never seem to get old. And, for most of these adventures, the secret comes from the juicy aftermarket bits fitted to the muscle cars.
Well, the pair of American heroes that brought us here today includes a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and a Mustang GT from the pre-2018 era, the latest major revamp of the pony car.
Sure, the GT and the Hellcat aren't natural enemies, but you should know this example of the Blue Oval toy has left its natural aspiration behind. As such, it's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 now works with a Procharger (think: belt-driven turbo), which delivers 12 lbs of boost in its current setup.
The list of custom goodies on the 'Stang also involves the intake manifold, the throttle body and the mandatory tune. As for what happens outside the engine, the six-speed automatic has been rebuilt with stronger components, while we can say the same about the driveshaft.
The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI of the Dodge? This works with a custom upper and lower pulley, as well as an 100-octane tune, among others. Oh, and certain parts of the interior have been removed in order to improve the car's relationship to the scales.
And, to put all that extra power down (heck, the stock rating sits at 797 hp), this Challenger features Demon springs and a drag-friendly wheel/tire setup involving smaller rear wheels shod in Mickey Thompson rubber and skinnier front wheels.
Speaking of which, while the Mustang sports a somewhat similar rear wheel/tire setup, we can't say the same about its front axle.
PS: Those of you who are in a rush can jump to the 4:40 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.
