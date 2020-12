Ford Predator V8 Replacement Long-Block Engine Costs $25,000

This information comes courtesy of none other than Ford Parts , and that’s the price of a replacement long-block engine rather than a crate engine.Still, don’t you find it funny how much the Predator V8 costs in relation to the Shelby GT500 ? As a brief refresher, the most potent Mustang ever made is rocking a $73,995 price tag and no fewer than 760 horsepower from 5.2 liters of displacement and a 2.65-liter supercharger supplied by Eaton.You also have to remember that engines can get even more expensive than that. Take, for instance, the Hellephant that used to retail $29,995 excluding the plug-and-play kit that adds $2,265 to the tally. Emphasis on “used to” because the big-block supercharged HEMI was limited to 100 examples.On the lower end of the spectrum, the Coyote seems like a very good option. Beyond the Ford Motor Company, we shouldn’t forget that LS engines are very popular thanks to their relative simplicity and great low-end torque.The 350/265 Base small-block V8 is even more affordable at $2,900 at the time of writing. That price point makes it a pretty interesting alternative to rebuilding an old small-block engine, and thanks to 351 pound-feet of torque at 3,300 rpm, you can expect plenty of straight-line performance.Speaking of which, the Shelby GT500 that debuted the Predator V8 is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. In addition to the force-fed motor, the Mustang to rule all Mustangs also happens to feature a dual-clutch transmission rather than a torque-converter automatic or a manual.With no modifications whatsoever, the Shelby GT500 also happens to cover the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds. If you keep your foot firmly planted to the gas pedal, then expect the electronic limiter to kick in at 180 mph.