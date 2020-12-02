Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Races "Senior" Corvette, Somebody Gets Walked

Are the modern Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and the C6 incarnation of the Chevrolet Corvette your typical straight-line racing competitors? Of course not, but this didn't stop the drivers of the examples we have here from duking it out.
The muscle car and the 'Vette recently went for a quick velocity battle and, without risking throwing too many spoilers at you, we have to admit things looked pretty evenly matched for the first moments of the race.
Note that the two slabs of America engaged in a rolling start battle, but, unfortunately, this was more of a necessity than a choice. That's because the sprinting brawl took place on the street - please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when your right foot feels heavy, so you can keep things on the safe side.
Now, according to YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, the GT350 came to the race in stock form. And while we can't say the same thing about its opponent, the owner of the Chevy took to the comments section of the video showcasing the race to explain his car only features a custom air intake.
Note that we're talking about the base C6 here, albeit with this unit being fitted with the 6.2-liter LS3 motor, an update introduced back in 2007. Compared to the 6.0-liter LS2 it replaced, this jumps from 400 hp and 400 lb⋅ft (542 Nm) to at least 430 hp and 424 lb⋅ft (575 Nm).
As for the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crank V8 that animates the pony, this churns out 526 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of twist.
And while both go-fast tools come with six-speed manual transmissions, we have to remind you the muscle car is over 400 lbs (180 kilos) meatier than the sportscar.
Regardless, with the clip below including footage captured from both vehicles, as well as from a stationary camera, you'll be able to enjoy a complete take on the battle.
