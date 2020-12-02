Equal e-Bike Aims to Be the Great Equalizer: Affordable but High-End

More on this:

Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Whipple Mustang Shelby GT500, the Gap Is Huge

With so many owners of the current S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 putting the dual-clutch beast to drag strip work these days, we enjoy each occasion to bring the retired S197-gen GT500 under the spotlights. And when such a pony drag races a Dodge Charger Hellcat, as is the case with the adventure that brought us here, our excitement level goes through the roof. 4 photos



And while the new output of the Mustang isn't mentioned, we can tell you it packs a built motor, while the factory blower has been left behind in favor of a Whipple unit.



As for the four-door



The



However, vlogger Mod2Fame, who got behind the wheel of the Hellcat, decided to set off in second gear, all in an attempt to avoid that dreaded wheelspin - according to the enthusiast, the track prep wasn't exactly ideal during the race against the GT500. Note that the vlogger managed to deliver an 0.001s reaction time, which, as he mentions in the video below, could've easily led to a red light.



Now, you can skip to the 7:38 mark for the generous pre-race burnouts, while the sprinting battle awaits you at the 8:20 timestamp.



Note that we're looking at one of the original S197 GT500s built between the 2007 and 2009 model years, so this isn't the meanest machine of the sort. To be more precise, the factory specs of the vehicle see the supercharged 5.4-liter V8 delivering 500 ponies. So, as you can imagine, the owner had installed serious mods before taking on a Hellcat.And while the new output of the Mustang isn't mentioned, we can tell you it packs a built motor, while the factory blower has been left behind in favor of a Whipple unit.As for the four-door Mopar machine that battled the Ford, the muscle beast's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 had been reportedly gifted with what can be labeled as moderate aftermarket goodies (this is said to be a 10.5s car). Even so, to ensure the thing can get off the line, the rear axle now features beadlock wheels shod in drag-savvy rubber.The Charger Hellcat dominates the Mustang Shelby GT500 in the transmission department, with the eight-speed automatic of the first delivering quicker shifts than the six-speed manual of the latter.However, vlogger Mod2Fame, who got behind the wheel of the Hellcat, decided to set off in second gear, all in an attempt to avoid that dreaded wheelspin - according to the enthusiast, the track prep wasn't exactly ideal during the race against the GT500. Note that the vlogger managed to deliver an 0.001s reaction time, which, as he mentions in the video below, could've easily led to a red light.Now, you can skip to the 7:38 mark for the generous pre-race burnouts, while the sprinting battle awaits you at the 8:20 timestamp.