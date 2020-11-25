2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Viper TA, Is There a Gap?

When a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 gets together with a Dodge Viper TA (call it an SRT, if you must), you know things are about to get hot. Well, that description might not be enough to cover the straight-line battle we have here, and that's because none of the drivers was willing to let the other one claim the victory.
For starters, the pony came to the fight in factory form - the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 delivers 760 hp and a peak torque of 625 lb-ft (847 Nm).
And while the Viper TA's naturally aspirated 8.4-liter V10 produces 640 hp and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of twist when stock, this 2014 example features custom intake tubes, American Racing headers, a custom exhaust, as well as a Prefix tune. The owner of the "no-replacement-for-displacement" machine hasn't disclosed the new muscle specs, though.
Sure, the Dodge Viper, which is here in Time Attack flavor (think stiffer suspension and a 26 lbs/12 kg weight advantage, among other things), beats the GT500 at the scale footprint game by around 900 lbs/400 kilos. Nevertheless, the muscle car packs a dual-clutch tranny, while the driver of the Viper has to work that third pedal (you'll easily notice the difference made by the tranny in the clip at the bottom of the story).
Note that the enthusiasts went at it on the street, so please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when you're feeling competitive. This way, you'll be able to keep things on the safe side.
However, while most adventures of the sort deliver a conclusion after, say, two or three runs, these guys duked it out on no fewer than nine occasions. The usual rolling starts were used, with the shenanigans kicking off at between 30 and 60 mph (48-145 km/h).
PS: If you happen to be in a rush, you can skip straight to the 3:22 point of the clip below for the sprinting action.
