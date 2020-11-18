Ford Mustang GT Races Procharged Chevy Silverado, Total Destruction Occurs

There's no need for a reminder of how much American drivers love their trucks and how they sometimes use these machines for purposes outside the job description of a workhorse. Even so, the enthusiast behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Silverado we have here recently delivered just that, with the man challenging a Mustang to a battle and then some.
We're dealing with a race that saw the truck and the muscle car duking it out using rolling starts. And while getting an even takeoff didn't exactly come easy, the two drivers eventually managed to sort it out.
However, we have to remind you not to use such shenanigans as an example and head over to the drag strip when the time for competition comes. Not only will it be easier to get an even start, whether choosing a dig or a rolling race, but, more importantly, you'll be able to keep things on the safe side.
This is a second-generation Silverado, as, for instance, we can see thanks to the door mirror. And YouTuber Can I be Frank, who caught the action on camera, states the bed wielder sports the 6.0-liter V8. As such, we're looking at an early model, one that was built between 2007 and 2009, with its factory output sitting at 367 horsepower. However, this bad boy features a Procharger, with the belt-driven turbo also making its presence felt as far as the soundtrack goes.
When it comes to the 'Stang, nothing special is mentioned about this GT, so we'll list the 460 hp factory muscle number of its Gen III Coyote (2018+).
Now, before battling the pony, the Silverado duked it out with another Chevrolet, namely a sixth-gen Camaro SS (the pre-2019 model). And with the 6.2-liter V8 of the latter reportedly packing bolt-on mods, this has been taken past the factory output of 455 hp. As for how that gym visit helped the muscle machine during the race, you can get your answer in the clip below.
