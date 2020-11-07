Tiny 1978 Plymouth Arrow Has Big HEMI Pro Stock Engine, Looking for a New Driver

The Arrow nameplate has a very twisted story to it. Born back in the mid 1970s in the Chrysler portfolio, the confusing Arrow was either a passenger car or a pickup truck. Both were in fact rebadged Mitsubishi models (Celeste and Forte, respectively), and didn’t do that much to save the Plymouth brand from its eventual demise two decades ago.
But there were some who found the Arrows interesting enough to convert into something else entirely, and there are a number of great examples out there. As far as the Celeste-based Arrow goes, this HEMI-powered drag racer is certainly at the top of the list.
Allowing it to achieve impressive results on the strip is of course its engine. Somehow, the car’s builders managed to squeeze a massive HEMI Pro Stock engine into the bay: we’re talking about a 498ci (8.1-liter) V8 modified by legendary engineer Keith Black.
Despite the monster hiding under the hood and the massive protrusion on top of it, and not taking into account the big wheels, the Arrow retains most of its original looks, with the lines wrapped in a Ronnie Sox-inspired livery.
Not the same can be said about the interior, where the changes required to make the car race-ready called for the fitting of things like functional gauging, a large-face tach with shift light, and the multi-handle Lenco shifter. Oh, and there’s also a Deist parachute pack at the rear.
The rather tiny Arrow, in our case in fastback guise, got beefed to become a Pro Stock car, and enjoyed quite a career at NHRA races along the years.
Despite being so successful on the track, the mutated Arrow did not manage to gain the same attention during last week's Indy auction. The dragster is still listed as for sale, so if interested, here’s where you’ll find it. Mind you, the Arrow is certified for NHRA 7.50.
