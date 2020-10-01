Custom 1970 Plymouth Cuda Looks Better Than a Viper in Snakeskin Green

Plymouth Cudas in green overalls are not rare. Even back when it was made, the car was shipped in various shades of green, and subsequent tuning and custom projects also made extensive use of the color. But we rarely get the chance to see a Cuda in a Snakeskin green as spectacular as this one her.
The color may ring a bell or two, as we most recently became accustomed to it thank’s to Dodge’s Viper. And even if the now defunct American sports car looked stunning in it, it seems to fit a 50-year old Cuda even better.
The custom car in the gallery above started life as a 1970 Plymouth Cuda, which was about halfway through the nameplate’s production life (1964 – 1974). It came back then with a 340ci (5.6-liter) V8 engine mated to a 4-speed manual transmission, placing it, again, in the middle of the range, powertrain-wise.
Those two important pieces of hardware are still there, only, of course, carefully restored and repaired. So are a host of other components, down to the Rally gauge cluster inside, but there are new things too that have found their way into this restomod, including the Hotchkis suspension components and Baer brakes.
All this hardware is hidden beneath a very carefully crafted body, whose Viper green exterior is perfectly offset by the blackness of the interior, and the orange that reveals itself once you pop open the hood.
We found this stunning Cuda sitting on the very crowded lot of cars and motorcycles that will be going under the hammer at the end of October, during the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction 2020 auction. The seller is parting ways with the incredible build with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder, no matter the sum.
Even so, we kind of expect this Cuda to go for a sum in the high-five (low-six, maybe) digit range.
