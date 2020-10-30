1972 Plymouth Roadrunner Wagon? This Satellite Has a Cool GTX Face Swap

Long before Audi was putting Lamborghini engines into its legendary RS6 Avant, America was the home of the family station wagon. This bad boy looks like a more practical 5-door version of a Roadrunner, though we don't remember things working out that way in the early 1970s.
Large and in charge, the station wagon offered decent family transportation, and some of them were pretty well designed. Unfortunately, all those decades of development were wiped away by the minivan, followed by the crossover. That makes a little sad, considering the potential of the segment revealed by this build.
Plymouth as a brand got sacrificed to leave enough breathing room for the near-bankrupt Chrysler brand. But if you wanted something that looked like a muscle car, had comfortable suspension and a premium interior, the 1970-ish Roadrunner was just that. Both it and the GTX looked the same, even though they were technically different models.
Even so, the GTX was the one with the luxury features, introduced in 1967 as the "Gentleman's Muscle Car." In 1971, the body of all Chrysler Group coupes was redesigned to look more streamlined, and that's when we got this distinctive front end.
In case you're wondering, the Plymouth Satellite Station Wagon always looked a lot like the Roadrunner, but wasn't identical. So we're dealing with a front end swap of sorts. The grille frame is finished in black, just like the hood and the roof, giving the build a sinister look in combination with the tinted windows.
After finding the initial shots on Instagram, we managed to track down the build. According to an article on Guys With Rides, the customized wagon was sold last year out of Oregon for just $16,000. The listing was described as having a fuel-injected Mopar 5.9-liter mated to a Torque-Flight 727 automatic transmission that channels power to a nine-inch Ford rear end equipped.
