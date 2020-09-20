5 This 1971 Cuda Is American Muscle with Custom Everything, 600 Horsepower

Unrestored 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Spent the Last Two Decades in Storage

A two-owner 1969 Plymouth Road Runner is currently auctioned off online, and the seller says the car has spent the last two decades in storage. 13 photos



First and foremost, it’s the transmission, which has reportedly been replaced with an identical unit from another Road Runner back in the ‘90s.



“The previous owner indicated that the transmission had been replaced in the early 1990s due to worn syncros and was replaced with an identical A-833 4 speed transmission from another 1969 Road Runner 383 car, vin #RM23H9E125625. This transmission has the same C 99129 case as the original transmission that came in this car,” Specialty Cars Trucks and Classics, the garage that’s selling the vehicle, explains.



And then, there’s the paint. Finished in Sunfire Yellow, the Road Runner received just one repaint at some point during the ‘80s, the owner says, but given its current condition, a new paintjob is needed anyway if you want to fully restore the car.



The engine is a 383ci (6.3-liter) unit that comes with the original Carter 4-barrel carburetor. While it should start and run, this is something that a potential buyer should look into, especially because this Plymouth has been sitting for so long, and there’s a good chance some other fixes might be needed too.



The car does come with some rust here and there, but there’s nothing that a thorough restoration can’t take care of. The interior also looks good, and the sellers claim it’s all original, but whoever decides to restore the Road Runner should know that the seat covers, the carpets, and the headliner need to be replaced.



As for the price, the highest bid at the time of writing is a little over $15,000. You can check out the Road Runner in person in Idaho, United States.

