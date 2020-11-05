Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Drag Races Audi RS7 with a Surprise

Coming across a Dodge Challenger at the drag strip is only natural, but there aren't many drag races that see the Mopar machine going up against a heavier opponent. Well, the battle we have here is one of the exceptions, as we're looking at a Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 duking it out with a first-generation Audi RS7.
The acceleration duel we have here took place over on Canadian soil, with the two beasts duking it out at the Mission Raceway Park - please use this as an example and hit the track when you're feeling competitive, rather than face the risks of battling on the street.
Now, since we don't have any details that suggest the German monster packs any mods, we'll assume this is a factory-condition RS7. In addition, it's ET (Elapsed Time) number suggests we're dealing with the "standard" 560 hp, 516 lb-ft version of the long-roof model rather than the 605 hp, 553 lb-ft Performance model (they both pack a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8). However, we can't be certain of these aspects.
As for the muscle car opponent of the RS7, the sheer name of the machine tells us this derivative was built for the quarter-mile (the length of such a race involves 1,320 feet).
Just like the Audi, the Dodge features ZF's 8HP eight-speed automatic tranny. However, while the German relies on AWD to get off the line, the Challenger, which uses a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI with 485 hp and 475-lb-ft, has quite a few tricks up its sleeve.
We're looking at an asymmetric limited-slip diff featuring a 3.09:1 final drive and extreme-duty 41-spline half shafts borrowed from the 840 hp Challenger Demon. The latter also shared its TransBrake and Torque Reserve hardware with the 1,320 model.
In standard form, you could buy two of these Challengers for the price of the RS7, with some cash to spare for any potential mods. Speaking of which, an YouTube user claiming to be the owner of the muscle car took to the comments section of the video below to list the custom goodies fitted to the vehicle.
As such, we're looking at an AFE carbon fiber cold air intake, Belanger aluminum headers, mid-pipes, cat backs that go into factory resonators and mufflers. And while the factory wheel/tire setup is already friendly to the prepped surface of the track, this example sports 17-inch Dark Star wheels by Race Star Industries, shod in Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber (and yes, those are skinnies up front).
Now, note that the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line, which means that you can't rely on your eyes to figure out who won (the difference in the drivers' reaction times can heavily influence this). Fortunately, the clip below shows the 1/4-mile numbers of the two velocity beasts.
Now, since we don't have any details that suggest the German monster packs any mods, we'll assume this is a factory-condition RS7. In addition, it's ET (Elapsed Time) number suggests we're dealing with the "standard" 560 hp, 516 lb-ft version of the long-roof model rather than the 605 hp, 553 lb-ft Performance model (they both pack a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8). However, we can't be certain of these aspects.
As for the muscle car opponent of the RS7, the sheer name of the machine tells us this derivative was built for the quarter-mile (the length of such a race involves 1,320 feet).
Just like the Audi, the Dodge features ZF's 8HP eight-speed automatic tranny. However, while the German relies on AWD to get off the line, the Challenger, which uses a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI with 485 hp and 475-lb-ft, has quite a few tricks up its sleeve.
We're looking at an asymmetric limited-slip diff featuring a 3.09:1 final drive and extreme-duty 41-spline half shafts borrowed from the 840 hp Challenger Demon. The latter also shared its TransBrake and Torque Reserve hardware with the 1,320 model.
In standard form, you could buy two of these Challengers for the price of the RS7, with some cash to spare for any potential mods. Speaking of which, an YouTube user claiming to be the owner of the muscle car took to the comments section of the video below to list the custom goodies fitted to the vehicle.
As such, we're looking at an AFE carbon fiber cold air intake, Belanger aluminum headers, mid-pipes, cat backs that go into factory resonators and mufflers. And while the factory wheel/tire setup is already friendly to the prepped surface of the track, this example sports 17-inch Dark Star wheels by Race Star Industries, shod in Mickey Thompson ET Street R rubber (and yes, those are skinnies up front).
Now, note that the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line, which means that you can't rely on your eyes to figure out who won (the difference in the drivers' reaction times can heavily influence this). Fortunately, the clip below shows the 1/4-mile numbers of the two velocity beasts.