Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Boosted GT350, Destruction Is Total

2 Here’s What It Takes to Drag Race a Harley-Davidson LiveWire

The engine compartment of the 'Stang now accommodates an Edelbrock blower (this features the R2650 TVS rotor assembly), a Lund tune and others. And, to cope with the extra muscle (this thing delivers 720 wheel horsepower on 93 octane, which makes for well over 800 horses at the crank), the six-speed manual now works with a Mantic twin-disc cerametallic clutch. As for the suspension, this has received UPR hardware.As far as the "competition" is concerned, this was provided by another S550-gen Shelby Mustang, albeit a GT500 . And, to turn the fight into an even more of an apple-to-orange comparo, this GT500 packs some serious mods.To be more precise, the list of aftermarket goodies for the 5.2L Predator motor includes a ported blower with a 2.5 pulley upgrade, a Whipple intercooler, L&M cams, 1,300cc injectors with Lethal Performance rails, a JLT cold air intake and a Palm Beach Dyno Tune, among others.The result of all the work sees the Mustang placing around 1,100 hp (think: 1,000 rear wheel horsepower) at the disposal of YouTuber Stang Mode, who has brought this adventure to us.And while the Shelby GT500 packs 18-inch rear wheels, so the heftier sidewalls of the tires help with the launches, this is a rolling battle - the winner is decided by the trap speed, with the value for each vehicle being shown in the clip below (you can skip to the 4:29 timestamp for the Mustang v Mustang battle).