Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Acura NSX, Domination Is Total

This 2020 GT500 makes around 1,000 hp at the rear wheels, which means its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 has been taken to approximately 1,100 hp (think: the crankshaft number).Run by YouTuber Stang Mode, the machine features a ported blower with an SPE 2.7 pulley, L&M camshafts, a Whipple intercooler, Lethal Performance injector rails, a Kong Performance throttle body, a JLT cold air intake and a Palm Beach Dyno tune.And, to put that extra power down, this 'Stang features an 18-inch rear wheel conversion - while the meatier tire sidewall helps with standing starts, this battle involves a rolling takeoff.Oh, and the velocity fight saw the GT500 duking it out with a rather unusual opponent. We're talking about a second-generation Acura NSX In stock condition, the hybrid toy delivers a total output of 573 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist (its twin-turbo V6 produces 500 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the electric output sits at 47 hp and 109 lb-ft).And the driver of this example, which features an aggressive tune on that TT 3.5-liter V6, wanted to take on the pumped-up GT500 in an extreme challenge. And that conclusion stands out even more when you consider that thenature of the Japanese machine could've delivered an advantage if a stading start had been selected.The winner of the battle is dictated not by what the finish line says, but by the trap speed of the beasts - you can skip straight to the racing action by heading over to the 3:55 point of the clip below.