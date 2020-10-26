Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Acura NSX, Domination Is Total

Remember when Ford announced the muscle number of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 and so many hands were up in the air for the 760 ponies? Well, the aftermarket gym has taken these ponies quite far in their first year of street presence, with the top examples now offering in excess of 1,000 hp and delivering mid-9s quarter-mile runs. And you are now looking at one that's probably in the top ten.
This 2020 GT500 makes around 1,000 hp at the rear wheels, which means its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 has been taken to approximately 1,100 hp (think: the crankshaft number).
Run by YouTuber Stang Mode, the machine features a ported blower with an SPE 2.7 pulley, L&M camshafts, a Whipple intercooler, Lethal Performance injector rails, a Kong Performance throttle body, a JLT cold air intake and a Palm Beach Dyno tune.
And, to put that extra power down, this 'Stang features an 18-inch rear wheel conversion - while the meatier tire sidewall helps with standing starts, this battle involves a rolling takeoff.
Oh, and the velocity fight saw the GT500 duking it out with a rather unusual opponent. We're talking about a second-generation Acura NSX.
In stock condition, the hybrid toy delivers a total output of 573 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist (its twin-turbo V6 produces 500 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the electric output sits at 47 hp and 109 lb-ft).
And the driver of this example, which features an aggressive tune on that TT 3.5-liter V6, wanted to take on the pumped-up GT500 in an extreme challenge. And that conclusion stands out even more when you consider that the AWD nature of the Japanese machine could've delivered an advantage if a stading start had been selected.
The winner of the battle is dictated not by what the finish line says, but by the trap speed of the beasts - you can skip straight to the racing action by heading over to the 3:55 point of the clip below.
Run by YouTuber Stang Mode, the machine features a ported blower with an SPE 2.7 pulley, L&M camshafts, a Whipple intercooler, Lethal Performance injector rails, a Kong Performance throttle body, a JLT cold air intake and a Palm Beach Dyno tune.
And, to put that extra power down, this 'Stang features an 18-inch rear wheel conversion - while the meatier tire sidewall helps with standing starts, this battle involves a rolling takeoff.
Oh, and the velocity fight saw the GT500 duking it out with a rather unusual opponent. We're talking about a second-generation Acura NSX.
In stock condition, the hybrid toy delivers a total output of 573 hp and 476 lb-ft of twist (its twin-turbo V6 produces 500 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, while the electric output sits at 47 hp and 109 lb-ft).
And the driver of this example, which features an aggressive tune on that TT 3.5-liter V6, wanted to take on the pumped-up GT500 in an extreme challenge. And that conclusion stands out even more when you consider that the AWD nature of the Japanese machine could've delivered an advantage if a stading start had been selected.
The winner of the battle is dictated not by what the finish line says, but by the trap speed of the beasts - you can skip straight to the racing action by heading over to the 3:55 point of the clip below.