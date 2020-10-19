Whipple Ram Drag Races 2020 Ford F-150, Makes It Look Easy

We need to set things straight from the get-go: the straight-line battle we have here sees a Ram 1500 packing respectable mods (more on this below) duking it out with a 2020 Ford F-150 that comes in factory form, with the exception of the suspension.
"What's the purpose of such a velocity fight?" I hear you asking. Well, the general idea is to have a good time. Besides, each of the drivers had his own number to reach, so they simply decided to do that while sharing the drag strip - yes, this quarter-mile adventure took place on the prepped surface, which obviously helped with getting off the line. And, as is the case with the safe, controlled environment, this is just one of the reasons for which you should head over to the track when you feel like racing.
We're looking at a 2020 Ford F150 featuring the Coyote motor, which, in this application, delivers 395 ponies and 400 lb-ft of twist. It's also worth noting that the 5.0-liter V8 is mated to the ten-speed automatic, a tranny that can deliver uber-quick shift times.
As for the custom bit, this workhorse is gifted with a 3.5-inch lowering kit, which, given the muscle of its opponent, doesn't make a difference.
And the journey of this driver sees the enthusiast attempting to reach a clean 14-second quarter-mile run, with the man betting on the AWD launch card.
When it comes to the Ram 1500 battling the Ford, this is a Crew Cab (unlike the F-150, it has four doors) and also features a lowering kit, albeit a less aggressive one.
Its 5.7-liter HEMI has been gifted with a 2.9-liter Whipple and the blower currently works at about 8.5 lbs of boost. The list of mods also includes a cold air intake, custom camshafts, long tube headers and the mandatory tune (the engine still runs on 93-octane pump juice), among others.
Incredible Hemi, the YouTube label that owns the Ram and has brought this adventure to us, has broken various hardware during previous AWD adventures, so the current setup involves RWD action. However, the meatier sidewalls of the rear tires, which come thanks to a 15-inch conversion, do help with getting off the line. Then we have the skinny front wheels, which reduce rolling resistance.
And, despite the less than ideal conditions, such as the rather high humidity, staying in the 11s 1/4-mile arena was the goal for this Ram.
PS: You can jump to the 3:03 point of the video below for the racing action.
