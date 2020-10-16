Lamborghini Urus Drag Races GMC Sierra Denali Sleeper, Destruction Occurs

Let's say you've decided to use a GMC Sierra as a starting point for a muscular build and you're ready to put the result to work. What would make for a proper competitor? Well, a Lamborghini Urus will definitely serve that purpose.
We're not here to imagine such heavyweight drag racing scenarios, as we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases a straight-line fight between the two high-riding machines.
In the description of the Instagram post that brought this unusual speeding brawl to our attention, we couldn't find any details about the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV, so we'll assume this came to the fight in stock condition. As such, we can talk about a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 650 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.
Nevertheless, as mentioned in the intro, we can't say the same about the American no-longer-just-a-truck. In fact, it seems that the owner of this machine has gone above and beyond in the quest for velocity.
This Sierra Denali belongs to the second generation, which was offered between 2007 and 2013. And, according to c_zr1, the user who posted the clip, the thing is now animated by an LSA V8 (you'll need to use a translation tool to read the full description).
We're talking about the supercharged 6.2-liter unit that powered the 2009-2015 Cadillac CTS-V and the 2012-2015 Chevy Camaro ZL1. In its factory form, this vee-eight delivers up to 580 hp and 556 lb-ft of torque. However, judging by how quickly it sends the Sierra Denali towards the horizon, we can expect the unit to have received certain aftermarket goodies.
Speaking of which, the second clip showcased in the post allows us to check out the driver's perspective on hooning the truck, albeit with this having been recorded on a different occasion.
Note that the two machines went for a standing start, albeit while using a human Christmas tree. However, you should make sure not to use this stunt as an example and head over to the track when you feel like racing.
. سييرا دينالي vs لامبورجيني اوروس🔥 . سييرا دينالي الجيل قبل السابق مع محرك سوبرتشارج LSA وهو محرك كاديلاك وكومارو الجيل السابق 🔥 . في الفيديو الاول تجربة له مع اسرع SUV بالعالم لامبورجيني اوروس , والفيديو الثاني تسارع له ( صوت السوبر ) 🔥 . هل انت من محبين هذا الجيل من سييرا دينالي ؟ 🤔🔥