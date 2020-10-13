2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Dodge Charger Hellcat, Bus Lengths Apart

The scenario mentioned above isn't hypothetical, as this perfectly describes the velocity battle we have here. And the idea behind the brawl was to record a starting point for the modding journey that lies ahead.You see, both the Hellcat and the GT500 had barely been broken in, with their odometers reading 1,000 and 500 miles, respectively. And, at least in the case of the 'Stang, which is owned by YouTuber Sinister Life, a trip to the gym is coming, so this baseline run can be a fun adventure.While it was no secret that the Mopar machine is a heavy beast, with this tipping the scales at 4,586 lbs, certain aficionados were surprised to see the S550 GT500 weighs in at 4,225 lbs. Still, this makes the latter about... two passengers lighter than the muscle sedan. Speaking of which, both machines had people riding shotgun during the races.And while both slabs of America are animated by supercharged 6.2-liter V8s, the standard Hellcat (as in not the 797 hp Redeye) makes 707 ponies, which places it 53 horses behind its rival.Moving on to the all-important transmission equation, the balance continues to tip in favor of the Ford - sure, the eight-speed auto of the four-door muscle car is quick, but this is no match for the dual-clutch unit of the coupe (by the way, here's a GT500 with a DCT upgrade ).Now, if you happen to be in a rush, you should know the racing action kicks off at the 2:10 point of the clip (please don't use this as an example and hit the track when you wish to race). As a bonus, the clip below also shows the GTG500 duking it out with a supercharged E90 BMW M3 and you'll find this battle at the 6:05 timestamp.