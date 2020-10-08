Modded C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Races McLaren 720S, the Crown Is Lost

Firenze Lanciare, the Flying Tesla Hypercar That Will Redefine Personal Mobility

While the British mid-engined machine is arguably the most technically advanced of its class, the range-topping 'Vette from two generations ago packs its fair share of tech assets, from the carbon-ceramic brakes and the magnetic dampers, to the carbon fiber panels.Of course, a stock ZR1 is no match for the Macca. Thus, while the 720S we have here comes in factory form, albeit riding on Toyo R888R tires, its opponent does not.According to the owner of the 'Vette, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood has delivered 798 rear wheel horsepower on a Mustang dyno and it's no secret that the number would be noticeably higher on a Dynojet unit.As such, this ZR1 could pack around 1,000 ponies at the crank. And, for the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that while the official output of the McLaren sits at 720 hp, dyno tests have demonstrated that the actual figure is closer to 750 horses.Since we're talking about rolling drag races here (please don't use this as an example and hit the track when you're feeling competitive), the McLaren driver, YouTuber BoostITFORward, didn't have to worry about wheelspin. Well, things were a bit different for the ZR1, even though the beast is fitted with 18-inch Mickey Thompson ET Street rubber (you'll find the full list of mods at the 3:04 point of the clip below).Sure, the Chevy is more muscular, but the 3,200 lbs Macca is about 100 lbs friendlier to the scales, while its dual-clutch tranny is considerably quicker than the manual of the American toy.Oh, and in case you're wondering why the ZR1 driver kept disengaging, the aficionado delivered an explanation in the comments section of the clip: "[The car entered] limp mode at 6,700 rpm, in 4th gear, from a MAP [Manifold Absolute Pressure] sensor. We kept having to pull over and reset. It’s fixed now,"