Crazy Honda S2000 Sets 199.6 MPH 1/2-Mile Record, Still on Factory Block

This Honda blew the half-mile S2000 record back in the summer, with the machine managing to climb all the way to 199.6 mph during the Indianapolis Airstrip Attack held by Shift Sector.And while engine swaps are a major thing in the world of records, you should know this puppy still comes with its factory F22 motor (think: engine block and crankshaft).Obviously using upgraded internals and working with a 67.9mm turbo, the unit was taken above 1,000 wheel horsepower (north of 1,100 ponies at the crank) over the race weekend that saw the machine grabbing the said accolade. For the record, the factory form of the 2.2-liter engine, which makes for a naturally aspirated delight, delivers 240 horsepower.Further down the power line, we find Quaife six-speed sequential transmission, a carbon fiber driveshaft, as well as a rear differential lifted off a 30-year-old Nissan 300ZX - Stuart Leiby, the owner of the vehicle, will walk you through the build in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page (helmet tip to 1320 video for the clip).Now, you might wish to know more about how this Honda S2000 performs in other areas. Well, as the said enthusiast explains, the once-a-sportscar we have here can deliver low-8s quarter-mile runs, while its handling is still on the sweet side.You don't need to be a car aficionado to figure out that the driver was aiming for the 200 mph crown, but, given the fact that he's been constantly upgrading the car for years, it seems unlikely that he'll stop now.