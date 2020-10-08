Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Corvette ZR1, Gap Is Massive

Audi A6 Allroad Comes Face to Face with German Firm’s Majestic Tuning Treatment

If we take a look at the manufacturer-provided quarter-mile times, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 make for an amazing drag racing pair, since the first can complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.7s, while the latter is 0.1s quicker. Well, things can be quite different in real life, especially when talking about a 'Stang packing some serious mods. 5 photos



Nicknamed The Hulk and run by YouTuber StangMode, the



And, to put the power down, the machine now uses 18-inch rear wheels, with the meatier sidewalls of the tires providing better launches.



Following its trip to the gym (you'll see the owner listing the main mods at the 1:40 point of the video below), the GT500 aims to descend into the 9s quarter-mile arena. Of course, that's no easy feat, but the Ford duked it out with the Chevy in the process.



Speaking of which, this is a C7 ZR1 Convertible, which means it packs some extra weight. Unlike its opponent, though, the 'Vette came to the party in factory form (the custom forged wheel won't make a difference, at least not in this case). For the record, the Chevy's best quarter-mile time (prior to this battle) sat at 10.58 seconds, with a trap speed of 134 mph.



And you can see the two slabs of America battling (for the sheer fun of it) at the 8:27 timestamp.



