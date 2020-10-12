First 2020 Mustang GT500 with a Dual-Clutch Upgrade Runs 9s, Will Still Daily

All you have to do for the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to complete the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds is to... manhandle one properly, as this 760 horsepower beast can achieve that number in factory form. Of course, there will always be enthusiasts who want more, so where does that leave the dual-clutch transmission of the pony?
We've already talked about YouTubers who take the supercharged 6.2-liter Predator V8 of the 'Stang into four-digit output territory. And, with or without smaller-diameter wheels (think: the meatier tire sidewall helps with the launch), their machines can deliver 9s quarter-mile adventures.
And while the factory Tremec TR-9070 7-speed dual-clutch transmission has proven it can take the abuse, it's obvious this tech area also needs upgrades for those who wish to enjoy the said kind of performance in the long run.
Well, YT label Iconic GT500, whose GT500 now delivers around 1,000 horsepower at the rear wheels (think: about 1,100 hp at the crank) has installed a SouthSide Performance Spec-R Clutch upgrade, coming up with the video below - it is claimed that we're dealing with the first custom DCT work for this car.
The Minnesota-based specialist states that the hardware, together with a specific transmission tune, can allow the setup to take up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque (for the record, the factory tq number sits at 625 lb-ft).
What about the drivability? Well, the piece of footage below allows us to sample that, with the said YouTuber driving the car around at legal speeds. And while a hefty mileage with the new setup would be required for a clear conclusion, these first steps are certainly helpful.
At the end of the vid, you'll also get to see a proper 1,320 feet sprint, prepped surface and all, with this showing a 9.7s run at 151 mph. For the record, these numbers, which are obviously impressive, can now be considered a standard in the part of the automotive realm we're discussing here.
And, as other platforms, be they from the Ford world of not, have shown, the S550 GT500's race towards the horizon won't stop at the 9.0s mark.
