Low-Mileage 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads to Auction

The Boss 429 is up there with the most desirable ‘Stangs of all time. Only 859 examples were made for the 1969 model year, and few can match the condition of the car we’ll talk about today.
Chassis number 9F02Z172937 has an interesting history, starting with the delivery to a dealership in Florida and the first owner damaging the original engine on the drag strip. One 429 Cobra Jet swap later, the Mustang was sold in 1985 along with the Boss 429 powerplant and documentation such as the window sticker, build sheet, and inspection report.
Bob Perkins of Perkins Restoration delivered the restored car with the Boss engine instead of the Cobra Jet to the consigner’s residence in 1988, and as far as the odometer is concerned, this fellow has covered only 3,404 miles (5,478 kilometers) in 51 years of existence. Recently recommissioned by Shelby and Boss specialist Chris Agee, the vehicle features period NOS parts and the correct Candy Apple Red exterior color.
“A sure hit at any number of concours events,” this Boss 429 is estimated to fetch $250,000 or even $300,000 at auction. Bonhams will try to find a new owner on Sunday at the Collectors' Motorcars and Automobilia Auction, and there’s no mistaking the reserve will be met. The most expensive Boss 429s sold this year went for $407k and $335k at auction, and Barrett-Jackson sold another unit for the princely sum of $324,500.
Equipped from the factory with power-assisted front discs and rear drums, the no-nonsense pony in the photo gallery also boasts competition-spec coil springs up front and semi-elliptic rear leaves. The Traction-Lock rear axle with 3.91:1 gearing is complemented by a close-ratio manual transmission with four forward gears, and the lump hiding under the hood is breathing through a Holley 735 CFM four-barrel carburetor.
The Boss 429 cranks out 375 horsepower thanks to NASCAR know-how while torque is estimated at 450 pound-feet, figures that translate to 7.1 seconds from zero to 60 mph. A completely stock setup like the car before your eyes is capable of 14.09 seconds on the quarter-mile run with at 102 mph (164 kph).
