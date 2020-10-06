Racing Yellow Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Real, Looks Spot On

4 2021 Ford F-150 Flaunts Best Towing and Payload, Hybrid Is More Powerful Than V8

2 1946 Ford F-1 Comes with a Harley-Davidson Surprise in the Bed, Sells for $46K

More on this:

This 1991 Ford Bronco Sat in Storage for 28 Years, Now Shows Only 29 Miles

Forget for a moment that the Bronco has been revived for the 2021 model year as a Wrangler-rivaling utility vehicle and try to imagine a Bronco from three decades ago. The two siblings couldn’t be more different, but nevertheless, the old-timer has a certain something that makes it desirable in the eyes of many people. 43 photos



When it was new, the XLT 4x4 before your eyes used to retail at $21,125 or $40,590 in today’s money. Equipped with a fiberglass roof, towing mirrors, Scarlet Red cloth for the seats, and an engine block heater, the Bronco had the driver-side ventilation window replaced prior to the sale. Some of the badges and chrome garnish feature green discoloration, and the selling vendor has also identified a handful of dings on the lower driver-side rocker panel and front bumper.



The 15-inch wheels are equipped with manual locking hubs up front, trim rings, and General Tire Ameri* Way XT rubber shoes that retain the original yellow weight marks from the factory. The Heavy-Duty Service Package listed in the window sticker consists of a rear sway bar, heavy-duty shock absorbers at the rear, and quad front shocks. As for the Preferred Equipment Package 684, that is the Blue Oval’s way of saying captain’s chairs and creature comforts in the guise of air conditioning, a tachometer, cruise control, and an AM/FM cassette stereo.



Instead of the long-running Windsor V8 or the 302, this Bronco is equipped with the straight-six base engine that outputs 145 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The engine compartment is as clean as you would expect it to be, and obviously enough, the battery has been replaced in preparation for the sale.



One of these people bid $50,000 on the 1991 model we’ll talk about today, an insane figure even if you adjust the MSRP for inflation. Listed on Bring a Trailer with one day of bidding left, the Colonial White-painted utility vehicle was purchased new in Chicago and was delivered directly to a storage facility in Wisconsin. The original owner passed away last year, and the storage company subsequently acquired the Bronco at auction.When it was new, the XLT 4x4 before your eyes used to retail at $21,125 or $40,590 in today’s money. Equipped with a fiberglass roof, towing mirrors, Scarlet Red cloth for the seats, and an engine block heater, the Bronco had the driver-side ventilation window replaced prior to the sale. Some of the badges and chrome garnish feature green discoloration, and the selling vendor has also identified a handful of dings on the lower driver-side rocker panel and front bumper.The 15-inch wheels are equipped with manual locking hubs up front, trim rings, and General Tire Ameri* Way XT rubber shoes that retain the original yellow weight marks from the factory. The Heavy-Duty Service Package listed in the window sticker consists of a rear sway bar, heavy-duty shock absorbers at the rear, and quad front shocks. As for the Preferred Equipment Package 684, that is the Blue Oval’s way of saying captain’s chairs and creature comforts in the guise of air conditioning, a tachometer, cruise control, and an AM/FM cassette stereo.Instead of the long-running Windsor V8 or the 302, this Bronco is equipped with the straight-six base engine that outputs 145 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The engine compartment is as clean as you would expect it to be, and obviously enough, the battery has been replaced in preparation for the sale.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.